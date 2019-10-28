Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EGRX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

In other news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $66,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 35,742 shares of company stock worth $2,202,741 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 395.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $63.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.31 million, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.41. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.61 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

