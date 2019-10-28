Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.05

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.05 and traded as low as $1.04. Dynasil Co. of America shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dynasil Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 million, a PE ratio of 63.50 and a beta of 0.43.

Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dynasil Co. of America had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $11.09 million during the quarter.

About Dynasil Co. of America (OTCMKTS:DYSL)

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, manufactures, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Optics, Innovation and Development, and Biomedical. The Optics segment supplies synthetic crystals, optical materials, components, and coatings that are used in devices, such as baggage scanners, medical imaging systems, optical instruments, lasers, analytical instruments, automotive components, semiconductor/electronic devices, spacecraft/aircraft components, and advertising displays in the medical, industrial, and homeland security/defense sectors.

