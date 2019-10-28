Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will announce $32.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.46 million. Dynagas LNG Partners posted sales of $31.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $128.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $127.00 million to $129.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $132.01 million, with estimates ranging from $129.12 million to $134.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dynagas LNG Partners.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $30.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.57 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 2.40%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DLNG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $2.30 price objective on Dynagas LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynagas LNG Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.01.

Shares of NYSE:DLNG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,435. The firm has a market cap of $76.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Dynagas LNG Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.