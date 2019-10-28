Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $6.14 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0536 or 0.00000572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bittrex and Binance DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00039878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $512.55 or 0.05468706 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000381 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000225 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00043473 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00032712 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,504,411 tokens. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Binance DEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

