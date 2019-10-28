Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 650 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $12,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,245,000. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group stock traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $527.52. 188,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,944. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.83. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $307.36 and a 52 week high of $555.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, EVP James Skulina sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.52, for a total transaction of $2,547,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,585,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.65, for a total transaction of $9,355,504.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,166 shares of company stock worth $167,423,687 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays set a $610.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.82.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.