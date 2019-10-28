Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 38,189 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,189 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.09% of US Foods worth $8,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,883,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 12,392.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,898,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,172 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in US Foods by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 16,865,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,792 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in US Foods by 192.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,738,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,259 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in US Foods by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,569,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,125,000 after purchasing an additional 715,087 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USFD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on US Foods from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays raised their price target on US Foods from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on US Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of US Foods stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $40.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,625,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,757. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.89. US Foods Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $43.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

