Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 37,006 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,006 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Mondelez International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Mondelez International by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,715,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,461,000 after purchasing an additional 495,779 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.41. 7,759,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,524,852. The firm has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.91%.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $2,288,568.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

