Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $10.48 Million Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $10,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 7,433.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSA shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $256.00 target price on Public Storage and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Public Storage from $223.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.14.

In other Public Storage news, Chairman B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.41, for a total transaction of $52,682,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 278,000 shares of company stock valued at $72,725,820 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $1.40 on Monday, hitting $232.60. The stock had a trading volume of 742,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,673. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.50 and a 200 day moving average of $241.60. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $193.89 and a twelve month high of $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $710.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.70 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Further Reading: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.