Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,161 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $14,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 160.3% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 25,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 15,697 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 21,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 303.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $111,687.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,601.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IR traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,631,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,516. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a fifty-two week low of $85.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.79%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stephens cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.27.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

