Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 913 ($11.93).

DNLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of Dunelm Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.15) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dunelm Group to a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Dunelm Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

DNLM opened at GBX 827 ($10.81) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 839.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 875.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of GBX 482.80 ($6.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 992 ($12.96).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $20.50. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

In related news, insider William Reeve purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 815 ($10.65) per share, for a total transaction of £8,150 ($10,649.42).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

