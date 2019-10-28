DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.06-6.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.25. DTE Energy also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.47-6.75 EPS.

NYSE DTE opened at $128.21 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $107.22 and a 1-year high of $134.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.30 and a 200-day moving average of $128.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.21.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.09). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho set a $134.00 price target on DTE Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price target on DTE Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.17.

In related news, Director Gary Torgow bought 1,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.95 per share, with a total value of $199,733.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,537 shares in the company, valued at $329,683.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $1,472,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 80,406 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,576.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

