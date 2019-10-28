DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) released its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09), RTT News reports. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. DTE Energy updated its FY19 guidance to $6.06-6.40 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $6.47-6.75 EPS.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $128.21 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $107.22 and a 12-month high of $134.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.30 and its 200-day moving average is $128.40.

Several research firms have commented on DTE. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 target price on DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.17.

In other news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $1,310,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,541. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gary Torgow purchased 1,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.95 per share, for a total transaction of $199,733.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,683.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

