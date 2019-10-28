DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Equities analysts expect DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) to report earnings per share of $2.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the lowest is $1.92. DTE Energy posted earnings of $2.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho set a $134.00 price target on DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.17.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 11,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $1,472,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 80,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,576.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Torgow bought 1,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.95 per share, with a total value of $199,733.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,683.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,596,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,994,469,000 after buying an additional 1,047,518 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 572.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 929,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,822,000 after purchasing an additional 791,069 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1,890.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 318,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,734,000 after purchasing an additional 302,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,203,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,711,474,000 after purchasing an additional 272,213 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 18.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,337,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,011,000 after purchasing an additional 212,233 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.68. 1,359,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,115. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.46. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $107.22 and a 1-year high of $134.37. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

