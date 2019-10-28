Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) had its price target increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Domtar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Domtar from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut Domtar from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Domtar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Vertical Group cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.46.

Domtar stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.74. 570,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,340. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.25. Domtar has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $53.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Domtar will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domtar by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,837,000 after purchasing an additional 583,128 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Domtar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,681,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domtar by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,045,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,262,000 after purchasing an additional 410,988 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domtar by 286.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 531,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,507,000 after purchasing an additional 394,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Domtar by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 391,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after purchasing an additional 243,187 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

