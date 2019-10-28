Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 84.4% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,364,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,742 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 12.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,690,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,066,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,779 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 50.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,846,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,066,000 after acquiring an additional 957,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,351,431,000 after acquiring an additional 892,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk bought 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.85 per share, with a total value of $1,687,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,807.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler bought 15,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $95,356.72. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $81.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on D. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.09.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

