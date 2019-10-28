Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,066,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,351,431,000 after acquiring an additional 892,554 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,690,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,133,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,524,000 after acquiring an additional 480,345 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,708,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,739,000 after acquiring an additional 343,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $83.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.09.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk purchased 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,687,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,807.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler purchased 15,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $95,356.72. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $81.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.40. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $83.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

