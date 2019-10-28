Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the September 15th total of 9,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.67% of Dolphin Entertainment worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLPN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.74. 9,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. Dolphin Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $2.16.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.02% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dolphin Entertainment will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on DLPN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dolphin Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Dolphin Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

