Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.82.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG opened at $162.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.15 and a 200 day moving average of $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $98.08 and a fifty-two week high of $166.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Dollar General by 436.9% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 15,909 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 8.7% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 175,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,694,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Dollar General by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 296,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,510,000 after purchasing an additional 42,804 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 10.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 273,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,032,000 after acquiring an additional 26,604 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.