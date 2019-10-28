Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,189 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises 0.8% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $88,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.56. 33,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,875. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.15 and its 200-day moving average is $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $98.08 and a 52 week high of $166.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 25.34%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $180.00 price target on shares of Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $141.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $152.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.82.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

