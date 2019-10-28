Dogecoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $91.39 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc, FreiExchange, CoinEx and Crex24. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a market cap of $327.57 million and $91.39 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.80 or 0.00632304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010184 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010628 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001139 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000524 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 121,815,280,109 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, BiteBTC, Mercatox, FreiExchange, Bitbns, Fatbtc, Upbit, Bit-Z, Ovis, BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi, cfinex, BCEX, ZB.COM, Bleutrade, BtcTrade.im, Gate.io, SouthXchange, Coindeal, Tidex, C-CEX, Cryptomate, BitFlip, HitBTC, Novaexchange, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, CoinFalcon, C-Patex, OpenLedger DEX, Bits Blockchain, BTC Trade UA, Instant Bitex, CoinEgg, Bittrex, Bitsane, CoinExchange, Bittylicious, Tux Exchange, Poloniex, Coinbe, CoinEx, Exmo, Cryptohub, Livecoin, Robinhood, YoBit, Koineks, Graviex, Coinsquare, Tripe Dice Exchange, Crex24, QBTC, Kraken and Indodax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

