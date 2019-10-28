Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 11,908 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 45.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,908 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,955,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,961,000 after acquiring an additional 415,547 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,028,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,262,000 after buying an additional 381,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,076,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,854,000 after buying an additional 142,938 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,798,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,426,000 after buying an additional 133,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,685,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,410,000 after buying an additional 241,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised KeyCorp from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura set a $18.00 price objective on KeyCorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.55.

In other news, CEO Beth E. Mooney sold 437,737 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $8,001,832.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,662,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,392,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 10,806 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $194,724.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KEY opened at $18.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $18.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.