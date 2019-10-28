Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 32,892 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,892 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.60. 30,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,380. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.16. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.53 and a one year high of $118.21.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

