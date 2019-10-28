Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL) Trading 1.3% Higher

Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL) traded up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.08 and last traded at $29.08, 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 23,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.72.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.82.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.27% of Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

