DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. reduced its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,500 shares during the quarter. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH makes up about 7.3% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Presima Inc. owned about 0.16% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $44,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.9% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.2% during the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 21.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

DLR stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.28. The stock had a trading volume of 820,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,548. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $100.05 and a one year high of $136.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.40.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.48). The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.48 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

