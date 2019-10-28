DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has set its FY 2019 guidance at $6.60-6.70 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $6.60-6.70 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.48). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

DLR opened at $132.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $100.05 and a fifty-two week high of $136.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.90 and its 200 day moving average is $121.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Argus started coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $47,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.