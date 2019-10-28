Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Price Down 24% Over Last 7 Days

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $139,196.00 and $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can now be bought for about $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular exchanges including Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B. During the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00040705 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006097 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.46 or 0.05519425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000380 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000226 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00043181 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00032382 BTC.

About Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . The official website for Digital Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

