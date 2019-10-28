Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DEO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diageo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $178.00.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $160.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Diageo has a 12-month low of $135.64 and a 12-month high of $176.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.28.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 17,346.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,672 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Diageo by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,175,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,099,000 after buying an additional 231,125 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Diageo by 530.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,404,000 after buying an additional 84,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Diageo by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 163,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,187,000 after buying an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. 9.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.