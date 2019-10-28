Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €35.50 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.50 ($41.28) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DWNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €35.50 ($41.28) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.38 ($44.63).

FRA DWNI opened at €33.51 ($38.97) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €33.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of €35.70. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a twelve month high of €38.09 ($44.29).

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

