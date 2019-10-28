Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.12

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.12 and traded as high as $15.97. Deutsche Telekom shares last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 7,919,133 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Berenberg Bank set a €12.70 ($14.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.72 ($19.45).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

