Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €7.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) has been assigned a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.51% from the company’s current price.

DBK has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.67) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.25 ($7.27) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.20 ($9.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.65 ($7.73).

Deutsche Bank stock traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €7.26 ($8.44). 5,542,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Deutsche Bank has a 1-year low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 1-year high of €18.49 ($21.50). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of €6.83.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

