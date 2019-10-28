Deutsche Bank Boosts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $260.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lam Research from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Lam Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lam Research to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $256.05.

LRCX stock opened at $270.05 on Thursday. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $122.64 and a 52-week high of $270.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $819,279.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sarah A. O’dowd sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.08, for a total value of $1,145,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,888 shares of company stock worth $14,581,887 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 989.3% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 9.8% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 85.5% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 20,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

