Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €55.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DAI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €53.45 ($62.15).

ETR DAI opened at €52.88 ($61.49) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98. Daimler has a twelve month low of €40.31 ($46.87) and a twelve month high of €60.00 ($69.77). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €46.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of €48.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

