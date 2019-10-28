Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.94.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DB shares. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Monday, July 1st. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.80 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Bank stock opened at $7.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Deutsche Bank has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -797.00 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Deutsche Bank by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,555,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,738 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Deutsche Bank by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,242,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,458 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,957,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,334 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank by 1,062.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 920,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 841,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank by 400.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,014,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 811,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.