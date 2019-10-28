Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Insider Buying Activity

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday following insider buying activity. 707,061 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 977% from the previous session’s volume of 65,659 shares.The stock last traded at $1.56 and had previously closed at $1.38.

Specifically, Director Mitchell Presser bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 386,864 shares in the company, valued at $549,346.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Harvey S. Kanter bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 216,042 shares of company stock worth $1,558,898. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.76.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Destination XL Group stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.02% of Destination XL Group worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 64.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Destination XL Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

