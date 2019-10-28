Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) shares rose 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $0.98, approximately 750,192 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,038,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Depomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66.

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $57.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.49 million.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 50,000 shares of Depomed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 25,000 shares of Depomed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 112,000 shares of company stock worth $174,320 over the last three months.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Depomed stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.20% of Depomed worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Depomed Company Profile (NYSE:ASRT)

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

