DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DMPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DMPI) to post ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for DelMar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. DelMar Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.90) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that DelMar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.90) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DelMar Pharmaceuticals.

Get DelMar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.59).

Several brokerages have commented on DMPI. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ DMPI opened at $0.57 on Friday. DelMar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $6.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.25.

About DelMar Pharmaceuticals

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent, which is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DelMar Pharmaceuticals (DMPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DelMar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.