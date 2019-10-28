Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €53.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. HSBC set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €49.22 ($57.23).

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €44.35 ($51.57) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €27.48 ($31.95) and a 1 year high of €48.79 ($56.73). The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion and a PE ratio of 15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €42.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €40.82.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

