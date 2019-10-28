DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) Stock Price Up 0.8%

DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) shares rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.05 and last traded at $13.00, approximately 1,935 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 5,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DELEK GRP LTD/ADR had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $585.23 million for the quarter.

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, explores for and produces natural gas in Israel and internationally. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean. The company also operates gas stations with on-site convenience stores; and provides fuel storage and distribution services in Israel.

