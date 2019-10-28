DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,492,435 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 971% from the previous session’s volume of 326,026 shares.The stock last traded at $7.29 and had previously closed at $7.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf raised DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

Get DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $429.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boxer Capital LLC increased its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,871,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,823,000 after purchasing an additional 57,117 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 219.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,609,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 21,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. 52.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.