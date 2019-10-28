Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Position Reduced by Continental Advisors LLC

Continental Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Davita accounts for 1.9% of Continental Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in Davita were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Davita in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Davita by 51.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Davita during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Davita by 1,166.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Davita during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.84. 108,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,193. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Davita Inc has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $79.11.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.12. Davita had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DVA. William Blair lowered shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Davita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Davita in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.31.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

