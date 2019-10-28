Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Darling Ingredients Inc. is a provider of rendering, cooking oil and bakery waste recycling and recovery solutions. It collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into broadly used and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstock, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also provides grease trap services to food service establishments, environmental services to food processors and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. Darling Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Darling International Inc., is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Darling Ingredients from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $22.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $827.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,548,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,031,000 after buying an additional 81,082 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.2% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,443,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,276,000 after buying an additional 65,921 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 22.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,649,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,477,000 after buying an additional 852,104 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 7.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,687,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,343,000 after buying an additional 270,783 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 15.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,957,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,826,000 after buying an additional 399,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

