DAOstack (GEN) Trading Up 41.5% Over Last Week

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 28th. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 41.5% higher against the US dollar. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $5,038.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack token can now be purchased for $0.0778 or 0.00000833 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Hotbit and IDEX.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00213658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.23 or 0.01489902 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00028966 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00116852 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DAOstack’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,295,043 tokens. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack

DAOstack can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

