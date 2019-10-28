DAGCO Inc. Has $591,000 Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

DAGCO Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 297.1% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth $44,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total transaction of $511,046.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.03, for a total value of $429,272.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,090.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,939 shares of company stock valued at $6,865,599 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Accenture to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.25.

ACN stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $183.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,835. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $132.63 and a 12 month high of $202.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.98.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

