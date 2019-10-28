DAGCO Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

DAGCO Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 1.4% of DAGCO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.3% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.97. 15,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,575. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.62 and a 12 month high of $124.79. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $923,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,335 shares in the company, valued at $32,442,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.76, for a total value of $53,596.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,026.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,493. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Analog Devices to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upgraded Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.