DAGCO Inc. Grows Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

DAGCO Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,650 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 60,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,482 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 205,268 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,754 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,485 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $9,378,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $15,414,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,054,511 shares in the company, valued at $191,932,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 496,945 shares of company stock valued at $45,209,893. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,801,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,408,159. The company has a market capitalization of $142.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Nike Inc has a one year low of $66.53 and a one year high of $96.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.10.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 47.92% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Nike’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $91.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America upgraded Nike from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Nike from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.98.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

