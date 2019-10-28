DA Davidson Weighs in on Heritage Financial Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Heritage Financial in a report released on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.95.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.04 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 26.72%.

HFWA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

HFWA stock opened at $27.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.52. The company has a market cap of $996.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.74. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $35.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 119.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 9.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 8.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Bryan Mcdonald sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $106,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,543.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $60,988.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,126.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.