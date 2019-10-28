DA Davidson Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for CVB Financial in a research report issued on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CVBF. BidaskClub upgraded CVB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. CVB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

CVBF stock opened at $20.96 on Monday. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.07.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 38.37%. The firm had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $101,384.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,059,436.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVBF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 158,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

