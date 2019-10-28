CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

CBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.54. 543,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.32. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 16.20 and a current ratio of 16.20.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sujal Shah purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $27,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,807. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 11,900 shares of company stock worth $59,600 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBAY. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,372.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

