CYCLEAN (CCL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $349.00

CYCLEAN (CURRENCY:CCL) traded down 20.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Over the last seven days, CYCLEAN has traded 54.2% lower against the dollar. One CYCLEAN token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, DOBI trade and CoinExchange. CYCLEAN has a market cap of $40,108.00 and approximately $349.00 worth of CYCLEAN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00212546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.63 or 0.01476574 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030133 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00121661 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CYCLEAN

CYCLEAN’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. CYCLEAN’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 678,451,267 tokens. CYCLEAN’s official Twitter account is @cycleancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CYCLEAN’s official website is cyclean.io . The official message board for CYCLEAN is cycleanio.blogspot.com . The Reddit community for CYCLEAN is /r/Cyclean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CYCLEAN Token Trading

CYCLEAN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CYCLEAN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CYCLEAN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CYCLEAN using one of the exchanges listed above.

