Cwm LLC Sells 7,590 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,590 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,416,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,679,000 after acquiring an additional 265,759 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,096,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,764,000 after acquiring an additional 36,426 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.3% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,174,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,880,000 after buying an additional 69,150 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.1% during the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 862,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,937,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 668,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,012,000 after buying an additional 22,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

SBCF has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $28.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $21.74 and a 52 week high of $29.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $74.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

